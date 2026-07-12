Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 252.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,867 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 119,571 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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