Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,305 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,493 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 10,692,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981,964. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $359.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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