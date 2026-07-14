Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $573.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $540.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $537.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.10%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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