Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.77.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2%

nVent Electric stock opened at $160.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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