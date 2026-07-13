Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 490.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,599 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.50.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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