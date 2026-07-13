Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $287.85 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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