Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 296.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $952.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $930.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $401.70 and a one year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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