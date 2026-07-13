Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 386,002 shares of the company's stock worth $116,117,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GE opened at $359.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.25. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $251.40 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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