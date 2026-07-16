Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in DBV Technologies S.A. $DBVT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 6,273.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,055 shares of the company's stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 3,257,135 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,461,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,120 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DBVT opened at $15.71 on Thursday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,895.37% and a negative return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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