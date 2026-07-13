Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $111.97 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook.

Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Article: HOOD Stock Drops Despite Price Target Hike — Robinhood Chain Beats ARB, HYPE, NEAR In DEX Trading

Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Article: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says 'Only 62% of Americans' Exposed to Stocks: 'I'd Like to Get That to 100'

CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information.

Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including sales by a Robinhood director and ongoing ARK Invest trimming of HOOD shares, may be weighing on sentiment even though some trades were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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