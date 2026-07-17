Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $936,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diversify Wealth Management LLC initiated a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter, buying 5,701 shares worth about $936,000.
  • Dell is drawing attention for its booming AI server business, with analysts citing record demand, a growing backlog, and Nvidia-related partnerships as key growth drivers.
  • Despite recent volatility and insider selling, Wall Street remains broadly positive: analyst price targets cluster around $477 to $550, with a consensus target of about $492.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies.

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE:DELL opened at $391.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dell Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines