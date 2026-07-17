Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53,353 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,340 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,728,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,907,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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