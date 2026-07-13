Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69,033 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1,277.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,033 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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