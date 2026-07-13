Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,298 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 79.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Celestica by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 794.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $360.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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