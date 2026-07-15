Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,597 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,597 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KMI opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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