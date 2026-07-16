Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,358.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,131.56.

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United Rentals Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:URI opened at $1,048.02 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,036.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $907.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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