Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion project investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI cloud infrastructure, highlighting strong demand for Bloom’s behind-the-meter power solutions and reinforcing its role in the AI data center buildout. Article Title

IDF and Oaktree announced a to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI cloud infrastructure, highlighting strong demand for Bloom’s behind-the-meter power solutions and reinforcing its role in the AI data center buildout. Positive Sentiment: PR and Yahoo Finance reports say the funding supports a broader deployment of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel-cell technology, which investors may view as validation of Bloom’s ability to provide clean, resilient power for AI-driven data centers. Article Title

PR and Yahoo Finance reports say the funding supports a broader deployment of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel-cell technology, which investors may view as validation of Bloom’s ability to provide clean, resilient power for AI-driven data centers. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from market media and analysts continues to frame Bloom as a beneficiary of the AI data-center power boom, with one note even featuring Jim Cramer telling viewers to buy the stock. Article Title

Additional commentary from market media and analysts continues to frame Bloom as a beneficiary of the AI data-center power boom, with one note even featuring Jim Cramer telling viewers to buy the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared in broader bullish stock lists tied to AI infrastructure and alternative-energy power demand, which may add to investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Bloom Energy has also appeared in broader bullish stock lists tied to AI infrastructure and alternative-energy power demand, which may add to investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A short-seller report from Hunterbrook raised supply-chain concerns, arguing Bloom may rely on scandium sourced from China, which could create a risk if exports are restricted. Article Title

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $205.94 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,117.90 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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