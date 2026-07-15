Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,256 shares of the company's stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 871 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:RCL opened at $282.74 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here