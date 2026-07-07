Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,804 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $357.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day moving average of $324.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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