Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $17.34 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,170 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $17,336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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