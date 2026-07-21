DJE Kapital AG Acquires 17,900 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 155.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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