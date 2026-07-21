DJE Kapital AG Acquires 56,459 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,759 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,459 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.95 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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