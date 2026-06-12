DJE Kapital AG Buys 78,200 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

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