DJE Kapital AG Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 71,529 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 82,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Baker Chad R grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 16,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $525.70 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $739.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $534.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.98. The firm has a market cap of $417.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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