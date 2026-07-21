DJE Kapital AG Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,140 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.0% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PWR opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $700.55 and a 200-day moving average of $600.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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