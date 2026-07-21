DJE Kapital AG Has $5.75 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

DJE Kapital AG cut its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock worth $234,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,912,057.85. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Nebius Group to $410 from $248 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling significant upside potential. Benzinga source article

Northland Securities raised its price target on Nebius Group to $410 from $248 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling significant upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $200 from $159, saying much of the risk has already been priced in. Stocktwits source article

Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius from Hold to Buy and raised its target to $200 from $159, saying much of the risk has already been priced in. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added NBIS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which may attract additional momentum-driven buyers. Zacks source article

Zacks added NBIS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which may attract additional momentum-driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating Nebius versus other AI growth names and whether the recent drop makes the stock more attractive, reflecting a broader re-rating rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Zacks source article

Analysts and commentators are debating Nebius versus other AI growth names and whether the recent drop makes the stock more attractive, reflecting a broader re-rating rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame Nebius as a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity after a more than 40% decline, but they also note ongoing cash burn and financing needs as the company scales its AI cloud infrastructure. Seeking Alpha source article

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here