DJE Kapital AG Invests $118.39 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $118,389,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,622,426,000 after purchasing an additional 556,988 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust.

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production.

Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production. Positive Sentiment: The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Reuters article on AI demand and Arizona investment

The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article on what was priced in

Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints.

Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and bear-market concerns in the sector are also weighing on sentiment, even though TSMC’s own results remain strong.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $402.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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