DJE Kapital AG Invests $15.98 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,786 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,981,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $341.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TRV opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.26 and a 12-month high of $371.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Article Title

Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Article Title

Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Article Title

The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Neutral Sentiment: Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Article Title

Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Another Goldman note separately reinforced a more cautious stance, saying the shares have limited upside from current levels after the strong move. Article Title

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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