DJE Kapital AG Invests $20.97 Million in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $20,968,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 30,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cameco from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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