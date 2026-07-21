DJE Kapital AG Makes New $14.78 Million Investment in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,131,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, S Harris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ambev

In related news, insider Paulo Andre Zagman sold 136,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $464,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $786,124.35. This trade represents a 37.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.65 to $2.90 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered Ambev from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Stock Up 1.8%

ABEV stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Ambev's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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