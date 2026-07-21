DJE Kapital AG Makes New Investment in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 105.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.Williams Companies's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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