DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,359 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $157,834,000. Linde comprises about 3.5% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.07% of Linde at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,894 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Linde by 42,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,321,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $56,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Linde by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,680,710,000 after buying an additional 1,130,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

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Linde Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $512.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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