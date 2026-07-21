DJE Kapital AG Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

DJE Kapital AG decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 53,057 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.9% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in ASML were worth $85,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,739.02 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,735.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,508.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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