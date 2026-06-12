DJE Kapital AG Sells 40,276 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

DJE Kapital AG reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,820 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 868,862 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 160,922 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,590,298 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 190,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here