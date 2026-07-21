DJE Kapital AG Takes $6.12 Million Position in LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR $LUXE

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.88% of LuxExperience B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXE. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at $31,351,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $30,060,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $12,602,000. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $10,711,000. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company's stock.

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LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of LuxExperience B.V. stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUXE. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on LuxExperience B.V. from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LuxExperience B.V. from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LuxExperience B.V.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

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