DJE Kapital AG Takes $7.32 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NBIS opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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