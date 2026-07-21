DJE Kapital AG Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE DLR opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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