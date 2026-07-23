DLD Asset Management LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. $CEPV

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV - Free Report) by 1,085.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,430 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,795 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Cantor Equity Partners V worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CEPV alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Cantor Equity Partners V Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CEPV opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23. Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Cantor Equity Partners V (NASDAQ:CEPV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cantor Equity Partners V from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners V has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners V

Cantor Equity Partners V Profile

Cantor Equity Partners V NASDAQ: CEPV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Like other SPACs, its primary purpose is to identify and acquire a privately held company, enabling that business to become publicly listed through a merger rather than a traditional initial public offering.

The company’s core activities include managing the proceeds from its IPO held in a trust account, conducting diligence on potential target companies, negotiating a definitive business combination agreement, and seeking shareholder approval for transactions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cantor Equity Partners V, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cantor Equity Partners V wasn't on the list.

While Cantor Equity Partners V currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here