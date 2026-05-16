DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 123,713 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

PG stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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