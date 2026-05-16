DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 14,391 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $115,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Emerson Electric

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Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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