DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,693 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after purchasing an additional 491,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 1.4%

Vertiv stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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