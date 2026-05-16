DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 81,312 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,107 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in AbbVie were worth $131,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 45,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.25 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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