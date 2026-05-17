DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Equinix were worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equinix Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,059.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,026.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $887.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,169,400. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,264. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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