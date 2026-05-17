DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,490 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $300.05 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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