DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,566,311 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $176,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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