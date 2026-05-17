DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.0%

MPWR opened at $1,550.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,123.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $643.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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