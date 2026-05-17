DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,843 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 66,953 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $5,155,380,000 after buying an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,443,357,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,012,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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