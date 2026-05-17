DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Edison International $EIX

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,667 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480,726 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,946,000 after acquiring an additional 545,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $252,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.27 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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