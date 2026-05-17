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DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DNB Asset Management AS increased its UPS stake by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, adding 42,526 shares and bringing its holdings to 332,622 shares valued at about $33.0 million.
  • UPS reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates, while revenue came in at $21.20 billion, slightly above expectations but down 1.4% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share for a 6.6% annualized yield, though analysts remain mixed overall with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.87.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Parcel Service.

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,622 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on United Parcel Service Stock?
  • Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
  • Neutral Sentiment: A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Could United Parcel Service Face Pressure Amid Russell 1000 Trends?
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.
  • Negative Sentiment: A board member resignation following a Federal Reserve appointment introduces a small governance headline, but it is likely a secondary factor compared with the earnings revisions.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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