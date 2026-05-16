DNB Asset Management AS Has $110.54 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,857 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $110,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.3%

GE stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $227.59 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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